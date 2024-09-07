A lady said she got N1500 from a man to use and buy shawarma after they planned a business together

She said the business yielded N5 million but the man deemed it right to give her only N1500 for snacks

However, the lady said she has healed from the disappointment, but her video is trending on TikTok

A lady made a post indicating that she planned a business with a man, and a lot of money resulted from it.

She said the business yielded much profit, but the man only gave her a small reward.

She said the man gave her N1500 only. Photo credit: TikTok/@denike5754.

Source: TikTok

According to a post shared on TikTok, the lady, Denike indicated that she got N1500 from the man.

According to her, the business made at least N5 million in profits. She did not mention the type of business.

Many people who saw the post agreed that N1500 was small to give to someone who planned a business with one.

Denike, however, said she has healed from the pain of getting only N1500 from the man whose name she did not mention.

She captioned the video:

"Send me another man that would send me N1500 to buy shawarma after making N5 million from the business we both planned."

Reactions to Denike's post

@Ah cover said:

"Can you share the same business idea with me, please? I might buy you 3k shawarma.. (just kidding)"

@Itachi said:

"Una dey suffer for this relationship thing oh."

@Aanu said:

"I fear who no fear Adam. He should have just given you 10% of the profit as tithe sef."

@slimpearl said:

"The way I opened my mouth."

@sussu said:

"Ohh I learned the hard way. Never again."

@explore_with_jaie said:

"If I say mine Una go stone me."

Lady shares how her man changed her life

Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng