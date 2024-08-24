A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the beautiful house he built for his mother who faced housing challenge

According to the young man, his mother slept under a leaking roof and even got chased by different landlords

However, through hardwork and determination, he was able to build a fine house for his mother to live

A young Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens after transforming his mother's living situation.

He shared a touching video that triggered massive reactions from Nigerians who were proud of his efforts towards the betterment of his mother's life.

Man shows off fine house he built for mum

Man displays house built for mum

The man, identified as @humblerich001 on TikTok, posted a throwback video of his mother's former home, which showed a leaking roof that left her sleeping in fear.

His mother's distressing living condition at the time served as a catalyst for his decision to build a better life for his mother.

Through hard work and perseverance, he successfully constructed a beautiful new home, providing his mother with a sense of security and comfort she had previously been denied.

The video showed the old, dilapidated house alongside the newly built house and his mother's face beaming with happiness.

While sharing the video, the proud son narrated:

"A video my mum sent me when it was raining inside and she was even afraid to sleep. I cried but it was a motivation. I took a picture of how it looks. Slowly making my mum proud. Nobody will chase her out of her house anymore like how they always did. Now she's inside a new house, happy and sleeping like a baby. It's so beautiful. Never give up."

Reactions as man builds house for mum

The TikTok video touched viewers who praised the young man's determination and prayed to also make their mothers happy.

@Bella’s bonnet said:

"Me as girl, how can I do this for my mum?"

@Luxury237 said:

"I will build a house for my mommy this 2025 Amen."

@Sweetsoul said:

"God please as a girl make me successful! I no wan climb bed before I go make mama proud."

@KAFUI said:

"My situation right now but my elder siblings are not doing anything about it and am the last born in my early 20s but I pray God help me so that I can put a smile on moms face again."

@Nobody’s Ex commented:

"Not big as urs but I did same for my parents no landlord can talk to them anyhow again soon I pray my dream house the bigger one comes."

@KingDaniel said:

"I tap from this so that my parents will reap the fruits of their labour ijn."

@𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓪 said:

"God you know how hard am trying. I want to become a successful girl so I can do this for my mom."

@Prophetess Favour Official added:

"Things I love to see on the net. God bless everyone whose believing God to change their lives and families."

