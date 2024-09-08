Two of Nigeria's popular ride-hailing services have adjusted their fares to help drivers cope with rising costs

Uber announced a 13% increase in fares for its UberX product, while Bolt raised fares for its car category in Abuja

NNPC Limited gave Nigerians a rude awakening after raising the fuel price from N617 to above N800

Ride-hailing giant Uber has decided to implement a 13% increase in fares to support its drivers amid rising fuel prices.

Uber communicated the adjustment to its drivers via email on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The email reads:

"We recognize that your operational costs may have risen due to the current economic conditions, and we want to help protect your earnings. As a result, we have implemented a 13% fare increase for the UberX service.

"We believe this adjustment will positively impact your earning potential, and we are committed to continuing efforts that make Uber your preferred platform while keeping our service affordable for riders."

Bolt also announces changes

In a similar decision, Bolt announced revisions to its pricing structure for its car category in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Independent reports that the updated pricing includes a minimum fare adjustment from N1,300 to N1,495, alongside changes to the starting fee, cost per kilometre, and charge per minute.

Bolt's management highlighted that these adjustments are part of a broader strategy to ensure drivers can cover operational expenses while continuing to provide accessible services to riders.

The message reads:

"This initiative aims to amplify drivers' overall earning potential and maintain Bolt's position as the most competitive ride-hailing platform for drivers in Nigeria."

The decision follows persistent requests from Bolt drivers for a review of prices on the app, citing the escalating cost of living.

Drivers react to uber changes

A driver, who gave his name as Kunle Adeyemi, told Legit.ng that the changes do not fully reflect reality.

"I buy fuel at over N1,000 per litre—this is over a 50% increase. How do I now break even? Nothing changes for us."

Another driver, Chinedu, added:

"I understand what they want to do; it's a good gesture, but if they can reduce their commission, that is the only way for drivers to earn more."

Uber to roll out electric okada in Nigeria, Kenya

Legit.ng reported that Uber, the ride-hailing company, launched an electric motorbike service in Kenya as it seeks to reduce emissions by 2040.

The company also plans to launch similar services in Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Africa later this year.

The company’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, disclosed this.

