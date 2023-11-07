A Nigerian woman has become a viral sensation on TikTok after she shared a video of her new luxury bike that cost her a staggering N850,000 naira

The woman can be seen riding her sleek and shiny bike along the busy streets

She looks happy and confident as she pedals her way through the road

Lady shows a fast bike. Credit: TikTok/@personaltransport

Source: TikTok

She also shows off the stylish water bottle that came with the bike, which matches the colour and design of the bike.

The bike as with all others does not need any fuel to operate, and it is very fast and smooth.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with over 10, 000 views and thousands of comments from people who are amazed and intrigued by her purchase.

Legit.ng compiled some of reactions below:

User6373367373 reacted:

"How can l own one without paying for it."

Victor said:

"Why u no sell ham 1m & normal okada better pass ham I swear."

Charles commented:

"850k go marry Wife na."

Oforitwum:

"How mych is this."

Kenny:

"The bicycle get reverse?"

Hayford:

"Is it 850 cedis or which currency."

Princess Ozioma:

"The price don dey come down small small. I go buy when e reach 50k."

Scuba:

"How can I get this please."

Emmanuel:

"Na fuel I dey use."

Aliman:

"Location to purchase one."

User4695977211583:

"How much is small corolla."

Majiji:

"Maybe it's because am poor butI can't do that better I buy a plot."

Nkoba256:

"I am in Uganda and I need one."

Ormalmf:

"Bruh l buy a Ferrari with 850,000 lower the price."

Ekanemekong:

"Bride price plus bicycle."

Wealth Ife:

"Abeg wetin be the difference btw dat & other bicycle. Why should I spend 850k on some that can't take me to ikorodu and bring me back. Radarada."

Source: Legit.ng