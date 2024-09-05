A Nigerian lady who got married to an oyinbo man has shared an interesting video of her relocation to Switzerland

In a video, she documented her journey from the moment she started packing at home to her arrival in Switzerland

The end of the video showed her heartwarming reunion with her foreign husband, who welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers

A Nigerian lady's exciting journey to Switzerland to meet her husband has captivated social media users.

She shared a video documenting her relocation, showcasing the entire process, from packing to arriving in her new home.

Woman reunites with husband in Switzerland

The newlywed identified as @joyandreas2 on TikTok revealed her preparations, including shopping for essentials, styling her hair, and bidding farewell to her loved ones.

Her family's emotional goodbyes and blessings were captured in the video as she got ready to embrace the beauty of her interracial union.

As she traveled to Switzerland, she shared glimpses of her layovers in Ethiopia and Milan, building anticipation for her final destination.

The end of the clip revealed a heartwarming reunion with her husband, who welcomed her with a thoughtful bouquet.

While sharing her travel process, the lady narrated:

"Travel with me to Switzerland. God did. Shopping foodstuffs, hair and others. Packing. My sisters fighting over my property. Hair day. Nails day. Saying goodbye to mum. Blessings from dad. Family. Take off. Stopped at Ethiopia. Milan. And here comes the almighty Switzerland. My darling husband. My lovely sister-in-law. Driving home. Home sweet home."

Reactions as lady relocates to Switzerland

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

Nigerian lady packs bags, travels to Switzerland

