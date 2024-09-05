A lady shared a video on TikTok celebrating massively after her mother gave birth to multiple children

The lady who is already grown indicates that her mother gave birth to six babies at once, a development that made her happy

The cheering news thrilled many of her followers who saw the video and the beautiful children and congratulated the family

A woman has been blessed with multiple children with just one pregnancy.

The woman was seen in a TikTok video showing off her protruding baby bump shortly before she gave birth.

Nigerian woman who welcomed six babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@ofeoritse22.

Source: TikTok

According to a video posted by the woman's daughter, the mother gave birth to six babies at once.

After Ofeoritse posted the video, it went viral and fascinated many social media users.

Thousands of people thronged the comments section of the clip to congratulate the family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman gives birth to six babies

@Alice said:

"I want this for my mum. Only child don tire me."

@davemi said:

"I claim for my aunt she must carry her baby in Jesus name."

@OGENETEJIRI said:

"My first time seeing 6 at once you will leave to eat the fruit 🍎 of your labor they will grow old to take good care of you."

@cruiselord39 reacted:

"Born one get 5 free inside this hard economy. I pray God helps her take care of them."

@Joy Okhakon said:

"Congratulations when is time for me to start making baby’s children will not hard me in Jesus name amen."

@Daylina Daymaya said:

"May this blessings (children) bring lots of joy, blessings and happiness. Amen."

@Nana Adwoa said:

"This woman is very strong .One person was carrying 6 children Eiii God this too much o. What you can not do does not exist."

@hope said:

"Na Wetin dem Dey call delay isn’t denial,now she don shame all her enemies."

