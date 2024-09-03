The internet went abuzz with excitement over some recent videos of innovative homes, which showcased the creativity and skill of their designers.

From unusual shapes to luxurious features, the houses redefined what it meant to live in a truly exceptional home.

One of the houses shared by a 'rich kid' on TikTok showed the inclusion of an elevator inside the house to ease movement.

Unique houses that caught eyes online

Another lady posted a video of her round-shaped house which was designed by her father who's an architect.

Legit.ng in this article shares a glimpse of three unique houses that became a viral sensation on social media.

1. Fine mansion with exquisite design and elevator

A Nigerian girl in secondary school set the internet on fire with a video of her father's mansion.

The rich kid with the handle @ochachoisbae on TikTok flaunted the interior of her father's house, which could easily pass for an edifice.

She posed alongside her siblings in the mansion and also displayed the elevator in the building.

While sharing the clip via her official account, she asked netizens to reveal who their fathers are.

Netizens reacting in the comments section applauded the girl's father for hustling hard to create a better future for his kids.

2. Architect builds round house, makes history

A Nigerian architect earned the admiration of netizens for building a round house for himself in the village.

His construction masterpiece became public knowledge after his daughter, @sharonoreoluwa__, showed it off on TikTok.

The Ekiti indigene showed netizens around the exterior of the property, quite to people's amazement.

Her TikTok video amassed over 124k views at the time of this report.

It is not clear why her dad settled for a circular kind of house. After watching the video, one may wonder if building a round house was cost-effective when compared with normal straight-line constructions.

3. Spectacular house structure built in 3 months

A young Nigerian man was massively celebrated after he showed the beautiful house he finished in five months.

He (@bigbobby66) thanked God as a video he shared had different phases of the building construction till it was roofed.

After the house was done and fenced, the man also spent on painting it. The interior was well furnished.

The latest young landlord supervised his project while bricklayers were working on it. Many Nigerians congratulated him.

Creative man transforms old-looking building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man posted photos of a building project that took him three months to deliver and it totally awed social media users.

Photos of the house posted on Twitter by Sir Whales showed that he broke parts of an old house and transformed it into a new building.

