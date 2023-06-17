A Nigerian girl has gone viral on TikTok after showcasing the luxurious interior of her father's mansion

The video which quickly went viral showed the well-furnished storey building which also had an elevator

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the viral video with several Nigerians praying to be wealthy

A Nigerian girl in secondary school has set the internet on fire with a video of her father's mansion.

The rich kid with the handle @ochachoisbae on TikTok flaunted the interior of her father's house which could easily pass for an edifice.

Rich kids show off dad's mansion Photo credit: @ochachoisbae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She posed alongside her siblings in the mansion and also displayed the elevator of the building.

While sharing the clip via her official account, she asked netizens to reveal who their fathers are.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Who's your dad?" the caption of her video read.

Nigerians react as girl shows off her father's mansion

Netizens reacting in the comments section applauded the girl's father for hustling hard to create a better future for his kids.

@angelah_james said:

"Elevator in the house."

@midnight_light04 wrote:

"The house screams rich but honestly there’s too much going on in the decor."

@_kawthar_ayo said:

"They have elevators."

@thias_hairworld reacted:

"I’m guessing he’s the CEO of Ochachorealhomes and perhaps a philanthropist."

@zikoraa.a reacted:

"Guy did you just call me poor?"

@oluwafisayomi134 said:

"Abi nah my eyes ni is that not elevator. I will never be poor."

@dokubo_nimi_desiree reacted:

"If na me get this house I no go ever go meet person ma person go dey come meet me."

@teeiiijulde reacted:

"Maybe he’s from the north because I can see the turban from the wall frame and a lady covered in veil."

@juuux reacted:

"Your dad did well for you guys. I pray I do good for my kids too."

@abbywizzy20 said:

"See as I just open mouth down dey watch dis video."

@dat_boi_collins added:

"POV you’ve seen inside those houses in bushes that nobody comes out from one only on particular poor man car."

Watch the video below:

Millionaire builds mansion, interlocks house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @governorpounds, took his pastor to his building site before he started laying his foundation, and the clergyman prayed on the site and anointed his palms.

A video he shared showed how the project quickly took shape. Immediately after the house was roofed, labourers started working on the interior decor as POPs were installed. The house was also fenced. Around the fence were security lights. A platform holding the home's water tanks could also be seen from afar.

Everything about the house speaks of wealth. Many people who reacted to the video said that the young man must have spent a lot on the building project. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 10,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng