A Nigerian architect definitely stood out in his village owing to how he put his construction skills to work

His proud daughter took to social media to display the round house her father built for himself in the village

Many internet users who watched her stunning video were blown away by its style and hailed the builder

A Nigerian architect has earned the admiration of netizens for building a round house for himself in the village.

His construction masterpiece became public knowledge after his daughter, @sharonoreoluwa__, showed it off on TikTok.

A proud @sharonoreoluwa__ wrote:

"Love this house so much, it is so cozy and cute."

The Ekiti indigene showed netizens around the exterior of the property, quite to people's amazement.

Her TikTok video has amassed over 124k views at the time of this report. It is not clear why her dad settled for a circular kind of house.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the round house video

Pascal said:

"I want to marry you so I can reap where I no sow."

Moyomoluwa Falade said:

"My architect uncle built his house like Noah’s ark."

Essie said:

"The house is unique and beautiful actually."

Obitee said:

"Who draw this building..na draftsman abi Architect."

Isobelsaid:

"I love this house! I've fantasized a circular house forever! Does he sell his designs?"

Kelly said:

"All of una just Dey oppress us with house."

Fx Daniel Savage said:

"So na only my papa no get house for village nawa."

Lawrence said:

"Omo e be like say na 3rd class ...your dad comot with."

Susan d Chubbyfarmgirl said:

"Please tell daddy he need vegetation around this beautiful masterpiece."

