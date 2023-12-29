"It's So Cozy and Cute": Nigerian Architect Makes History, Builds Round House in His Village
- A Nigerian architect definitely stood out in his village owing to how he put his construction skills to work
- His proud daughter took to social media to display the round house her father built for himself in the village
- Many internet users who watched her stunning video were blown away by its style and hailed the builder
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
A Nigerian architect has earned the admiration of netizens for building a round house for himself in the village.
His construction masterpiece became public knowledge after his daughter, @sharonoreoluwa__, showed it off on TikTok.
A proud @sharonoreoluwa__ wrote:
"Love this house so much, it is so cozy and cute."
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The Ekiti indigene showed netizens around the exterior of the property, quite to people's amazement.
Tunde Ednut melts hearts with 47-year-old video of Olu Jacobs in a romantic movie scene: “Legendary”
Her TikTok video has amassed over 124k views at the time of this report. It is not clear why her dad settled for a circular kind of house.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trailed the round house video
Pascal said:
"I want to marry you so I can reap where I no sow."
Moyomoluwa Falade said:
"My architect uncle built his house like Noah’s ark."
Essie said:
"The house is unique and beautiful actually."
Obitee said:
"Who draw this building..na draftsman abi Architect."
Isobelsaid:
"I love this house! I've fantasized a circular house forever! Does he sell his designs?"
Kelly said:
"All of una just Dey oppress us with house."
Fx Daniel Savage said:
"So na only my papa no get house for village nawa."
Lawrence said:
"Omo e be like say na 3rd class ...your dad comot with."
Susan d Chubbyfarmgirl said:
"Please tell daddy he need vegetation around this beautiful masterpiece."
Man flaunts his dad's 2 mansions in village
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown off his father's two mansions in their Enugu village.
The young man identified as @shewantstimoth,y on TikTok gave his followers a glimpse of the grandeur that surrounded him.
Through captivating visuals, the man, whose father is a king, provided a virtual tour that left netizens amazed.
The opulent architecture, exquisite interior design, and sprawling grounds showcased the king's immense wealth and regal lifestyle.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng