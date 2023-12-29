Global site navigation

"It's So Cozy and Cute": Nigerian Architect Makes History, Builds Round House in His Village
Family and Relationships

"It's So Cozy and Cute": Nigerian Architect Makes History, Builds Round House in His Village

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian architect definitely stood out in his village owing to how he put his construction skills to work
  • His proud daughter took to social media to display the round house her father built for himself in the village
  • Many internet users who watched her stunning video were blown away by its style and hailed the builder

A Nigerian architect has earned the admiration of netizens for building a round house for himself in the village.

His construction masterpiece became public knowledge after his daughter, @sharonoreoluwa__, showed it off on TikTok.

Nigerian architect builds round house in his village
Illustrative image of a man which is not related to the story. Photo Credit: (sharonoreoluwa_), Maskot
Source: TikTok

A proud @sharonoreoluwa__ wrote:

"Love this house so much, it is so cozy and cute."

The Ekiti indigene showed netizens around the exterior of the property, quite to people's amazement.

Her TikTok video has amassed over 124k views at the time of this report. It is not clear why her dad settled for a circular kind of house.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the round house video

Pascal said:

"I want to marry you so I can reap where I no sow."

Moyomoluwa Falade said:

"My architect uncle built his house like Noah’s ark."

Essie said:

"The house is unique and beautiful actually."

Obitee said:

"Who draw this building..na draftsman abi Architect."

Isobelsaid:

"I love this house! I've fantasized a circular house forever! Does he sell his designs?"

Kelly said:

"All of una just Dey oppress us with house."

Fx Daniel Savage said:

"So na only my papa no get house for village nawa."

Lawrence said:

"Omo e be like say na 3rd class ...your dad comot with."

Susan d Chubbyfarmgirl said:

"Please tell daddy he need vegetation around this beautiful masterpiece."

Man flaunts his dad's 2 mansions in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown off his father's two mansions in their Enugu village.

The young man identified as @shewantstimoth,y on TikTok gave his followers a glimpse of the grandeur that surrounded him.

Through captivating visuals, the man, whose father is a king, provided a virtual tour that left netizens amazed.

The opulent architecture, exquisite interior design, and sprawling grounds showcased the king's immense wealth and regal lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng

