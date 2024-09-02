A Nigerian woman said a girl who lives with her wrote the 2024 WAEC examination and passed her papers

The woman said it would be impossible for the girl to have stayed with her and failed her WAEC examination

She posted the girl's WAEC result on Facebook to show people that she scored A1 in civic education and CRK

A Nigerian woman shared the WAEC result of a student who lives with her.

The woman was happy that the girl passed all the papers she sat for in the 2024 WAEC examination.

The woman was happy that the girl passed the examination. Photo credit: Facebook/Spiritual Mama B.

The woman who said she is 'Spiritual Mama B' noted that the girl couldn't have stayed with her and failed her WAEC.

She said:

"WAEC result of my baby girl. That stays with me. She can't stay with Spiritual Mama B and fail her WAEC...If the grace of God in my life can make people gain Admission, see missing scripts, missing documents and the rest too numerous to mention. Then a daughter who was going to write WAEC exams from my house will fail? No Na."

Girl's WAEC result impresses her guardian

The result shows that the student wrote the examination at Community Secondary School, Krakrama.

She passed all the papers but has absent records for her in bookkeeping, but the woman did not say why.

The student scored A1 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), B3 in economics, A1 in government, A1 in civic education, C6 in literature, C6 in English language, B3 in mathematics and B3 in biology.

Spiritual Mama B said:

"Some several failed exams are manipulations from the pit of hell. That's why you ought to pray against all the evil of men over your progress."

Source: Legit.ng