A Nigerian mother was overjoyed when she checked her son's WAEC result and saw that the boy passed

The mother said she was proud and happy that the boy did not disappoint her in the WAEC examination

She also shared the boy's UTME result, showing he scored 220 in the examination conducted by JAMB

A Nigerian mother who has seen her son's performance in WAEC has proudly shared it online.

The woman posted the result on Facebook, noting that her son did not disappoint her expectations.

The mother said her son made her proud by passing the 2024 WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Zinny Cubana.

Source: Facebook

In her post, Zinny Cubana said her son did excellently well in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination and in JAMB.

Her words:

"I'm a proud Mum.... My first Son's Waec and Jamb result... I want to thank God for always using my children to put smiles on my face.... My baby is now a big boy... May the universe continue to be in your favor always... Thanks for putting in your best... I'm so happy for My first fruit."

Boy's performance in WAEC and JAMB thrills his mother

A copy of the WAEC result shows that the student, Brown Kamsy Dienye Junior scored A1 in both mathematics and further mathematics.

Also, Brown scored B2 in marketing, B3 in economics, D7 in civic education, C4 in English language, C4 in biology, B2 in chemistry and B2 in physics.

Zinny also said her son took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the JAMB result, Brown scored 220 in the 2024 JAMB examination.

Reactions as mum shares son's WAEC result

Checkwube Chukwumerije Chekwube said:

"Best wishes to him."

Oge Nkem said:

"A big congratulations to Kamsi and the whole family."

Nkiru Ochonma said:

"Congratulations my son, the sky is your starting point. Welcome on board."

Source: Legit.ng