A young student has checked his performance in the 2024 WAEC examination and he shared it online

He was happy about his performance in the examination as he said he had proved a point to his parents

His WAEC result shows that he passed all the subjects and also scored A1 in three subjects, including mathematics

A young boy who wrote the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam in 2024 shared his result.

The boy posted his results on Facebook and thanked his parents for supporting his educational dreams.

The boy passed his WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Kerhlied Arehmerhd.

Source: Facebook

In the post, Ahmad Khalid said he was glad to have passed his examination.

He said:

"All thanks to Allah SWT, who gave us the opportunity to see the beginning of this day, and may him the almighty continue to guide us and make us reach our personal success. Alhamdulillah my WAEC result is good. And I'm very obviously glad with this amazing opportunity."

Ahmad boasted that he would prove to his parents that they had given birth to a successful child.

Ahmad's result shows that he passed the WAEC examination with A1 in three subjects.

The subjects in which Ahmad scored A1 include general mathematics, physical education and computer studies.

Ahmad also scored B3 in civic education, C6 in English language, C4 in biology, B3 in chemistry, C4 in physics, and C5 in animal husbandry.

His friends who saw his post on Facebook have joined him to celebrate the achievement.

Reactions as boy celebrates passing WAEC

Usman A Garba said:

"I'm so happy to see your results my friend congratulations and may almighty continue blessing you and more education. I'm very very happy my guy."

Sagiru Tasiu Sule said:

"Congratulations to good results."

Badamasi A Garba Rmg said:

"Congratulations and also wish you all best."

Mother shares her daughter's WAEC result

In a related story, a Nigerian mother was overjoyed when she checked her son's WAEC result and saw that the boy passed.

The mother said she was proud and happy that her son did not disappoint her in the WAEC examination.

She also shared the boy's UTME result, showing he scored 220 in the examination conducted by JAMB.

Source: Legit.ng