A Nigerian lady was thrilled after she saw her sister's 2024 WAEC result.

The lady took to Facebook to express her joy after seeing the grades her younger sister obtained in the examination.

The lady said she was proud of her sister's WAEC result. Photo credit: Facebook/Linda Luper.

In the Facebook post, Linda Luper said she was a proud sister after seeing the young lady's achievement.

She made A1 in mathematics, physics and chemistry but did not disclose all the scores in other subjects.

The Facebook post read:

"I took a night nap and just woke up to a notification from her. I opened it; it was her WAEC result. I quickly scanned my problem areas: omo mathematics A1, physicsB3, and chemistry A1 Choi tornado. I am a proud sister. Your father's bones, too, will be feeling super cool tonight. This would have made him so happy because he loved education too much. As your sponsor, my sister, we are spending this small money I have for the best for you."

Reactions as lady shares her sister's WAEC result

Mfa David said:

"Congrats to my dear daughter. May you continue to soar higher in Jesus name."

Danladi M Zakari said:

"Great news of the year! Our doctor in the making! Congratulations little baby on your achievement!"

@Francis Asemayina said:

"Congratulations. This is great and encouraging. This is just the beginning of your academic success in life. Soar higher and higher in your academic journey."

Akanbi Ruth Omowumi said:

"Congratulations to her and her entire family, greater height in Jesus' name."

WAEC result of beautiful girl trends online

Meanwhile, a beautiful girl trended online after she checked her 2024 WAEC result and posted it on a Facebook group.

Though she had a D in the English Language, she described her result as a successful one and thanked Jehovah for the grades she got.

She took the WAEC examination at the Livingstone International Secondary School, Umuola, Ofeahia Amaifeke.

