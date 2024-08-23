A man has shared the WAEC result of a Nigerian girl who passed the 2024 JAMB with 356 marks

The girl, Tsavkegh Ishughun had earlier received praise online due to her score in the 2024 UTME

Her WAEC result has also been shared online and it shows that she passed the examination with A1 in four subjects

A girl who did well in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has also done well in WAEC.

Her result was part of those released on August 12 by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The student scored A1 in four WAEC subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Nelson Akange.

Source: Facebook

In her UTME result released by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Tsavkegh Ishughun scored 356.

A breakdown of Tsavkegh's showed she scored 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics, 93 in chemistry and 73 in English, bringing her total to 356.

Girl performs well in WAEC

People who saw her performance in JAMB waited to see how she would perform in WAEC.

Her result was shared on Facebook by Nelson Akange who said her performance was commendable.

The WAEC result shows that Tsavkegh took the examination at Calvary Arrows College, Gboko, Benue State.

According to the result, Tsavkegh scored A1 in civic education, B3 in English language, B3 in further mathematics and A1 in mathematics.

She also scored C5 in biology, A1 in chemistry, B3 in physics, A1 in computer studies, and D7 in garment making.

Nelson who posted the result said:

"Benue girl Miss Tsavkegh Ishughun who scored 356 in JAMB has obtained 7 distinctions in her WAEC results."

Reactions as girl performs well in JAMB and WAEC

Patience Unique said:

"She's indeed an arrow."

Bãdwater Jñr said:

"Wow. She was the talk of the town concerning JAMB result and now WAEC. Congratulations my dear."

Student scores E8 in physics

A Nigerian student didn't do too well in physics, one of the subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The student obtained an E8 grade in physics which is the lowest mark seen on his WAEC result shared on Facebook.

He said he scored 158 in the 2024 JAMB-UTME and that he wishes to study biochemistry at the university.

Source: Legit.ng