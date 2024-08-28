A Nigerian girl studied hard in preparation for her WAEC examination and the result showed that she passed

A lady has shared the story of her younger sister who passed the 2024 WAEC examination.

The lady said her sister studied very hard for the examination administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The girl, Ewhebayire Racheal was able to pass the WAEC examination very well and her result has been made public.

According to the result sent to Legit.ng, Racheal scored A1 in three subjects while passing the other six subjects with different grades.

WAEC result of girl who wants to study medicine

The three subjects she scored A1 including mathematics, marketing and chemistry.

The result indicates that she scored B2 in economics, B2 in civic education, C6 in English language, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in B3 in biology, and B3 in physics.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Racheal's elder sister, Happy, said the girl reads up in the night up to 1 am.

Happy told Legit.ng that at the moment, her family cannot afford to send Racheal to the university.

She said the brilliant girl would like to study medicine if she gets the opportunity to enrol in a university.

Her words:

"She is very brilliant. All her life, she has always been coming tops in her class. I want her to go to school but we can't afford that at the moment. I want the world to see her and if possible, she will see someone who will sponsor her. She wants to study medicine."

