A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her landlady gifting her a wrapper for making her smile

In the video, the appreciative landlady showered accolades on her and praised her for always making her happy

Social media users who came across the emotional video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian landlady recently expressed her gratitude to her tenant for consistently brightening her day.

The touching moment captured the landlady gifting her tenant a beautiful wrapper, accompanied by heartfelt praise.

Landlady shows appreciation to tenant

The tenant, @queenysaskey on TikTok, shared the emotional video, revealing the special bond she shared with her landlady.

The landlady's kind words and thoughtful gesture left viewers in awe, as she acknowledged her tenant's impact on her life.

She described her tenant as the "caretaker of her life and house" and emphasised the role she played in her happiness.

"I love you. She's the caretaker of my life and my house. She is making me happy always. I want to appreciate her. I love you," she said.

Reactions trail appreciative landlady

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of comments from social media users who praised the landlady's thoughtful gesture and the tenant's kindness.

Many commended the beautiful relationship between the two women, stating that such a bond between a landlady and her tenant was rare.

@Ella joe said:

"My own landlady nah to dey shout make I commot for his house."

@Favydolly reacted:

"Mama na. Please y’all should not come for me oo I’m not feeling fyn."

@Impeccable Joyce said:

"Awwww. This is lovely. I dey go sweep nd mop for my landlady now. I will come back to announce d result."

@ODIBA said:

"My landlord reduced my own rent as the caretaker also. God bless all the good landlord and landlady out there."

@Big Merci said:

"My own landlady na to dey shout say I too like to day pack people come hux."

@soprecious_gram wrote:

"Only God knows how much this young lady has taken care of mama to give so much joy."

@blessingpatrick48 said:

"This is the kind of my landlady so friendly and nice God bless my landlady with long life and good health."

@PROBLEM CHILD added:

"Me wey my landlord once him see me dey laugh him go remind me say my rent done almost expire."

