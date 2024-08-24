A beautiful Nigerian lady who sells second-hand clothes has shared a video of her father washing them for her

According to her, her doting father took it upon himself to always dry clean her new arrivals before she sold them to customers

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud her in the comments section

A heartwarming video showing a father's support for his daughter's thrift business has captured the hearts of many online.

The clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the doting father washing the second-hand clothes in all seriousness.

Okrika seller praises supportive dad Photo credit: @azumi_empire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over caring father

The proud daughter identified as @azumi_empire on TikTok, shared the touching video, gushing over her father's selfless contributions to her business.

She expressed her gratitude to him, revealing that he had taken it upon himself to dry clean her new arrivals.

In her words:

"POV: Your dad is your biggest supporter when it comes to your thrift business. The sweetest man for real. I can't even remember the last time I dry cleaned new arrivals. He always helps me with the dry cleaning."

Reactions as lady praises caring father

The sweet gesture was met with an outpouring of admiration from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with praise.

@queen merit said:

"Me that didn’t enjoy the love of a father God pls bless us with a good husband."

@CARAMEL said:

"My man would literally help me to pound black soap and start praying for me to get sold out to all supportive fathers. May God grand them long life to enjoy their children."

@Gloria Onyinye said:

"May he live long long and see your business being of the top itch around the world, Amen."

@Livessaver reacted:

"God bless you popsy, exactly what my dad can do if am into it. Always want to support in his little ways."

@lady shandy said:

"By the time you are great and successful this your father will not be in the grave God will bless him with long and healthy life."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN LAGOS added:

"God bless ur daddy. He just made me remember how my dad will always iron my clothes for me, just so I don’t wear rumpled clothes outside."

@Fhavour222 reacted:

"May another not eat from where U sowed you will never be found wanted when it's your time to eat the fruit of your labour thanks dad for having our backs."

Watch the video below:

Proud son thanks dad for supporting him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a South African man, Mahlatse Seroba, expressed gratitude towards his father who works as security guard.

He said his father has been present for him since his childhood and continued to be supportive now that he grew into adulthood.

Source: Legit.ng