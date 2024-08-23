A young girl's boxing talent has paved the way for her and earned her sponsorship from a government official

A video of the girl showcasing her boxing skills publicly while squaring up against a man had gone viral and caught the government appointee's attention

The government official expressed her admiration for the girl's incredible skill and potential and promised to provide her the needed support and resources to excel in the sport

Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sport Wasilate Adegoke has announced full sponsorship for boxing prodigy Maryam Jimoh.

Maryam is a talented young girl who boxes and became a viral sensation after a video where she faced a man on the street blew up.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Wasilat Adegoke announced Maryam will be sponsored. Photo Credit: @Wasilatadegoke

Source: Twitter

In a series of tweets on X on Thursday, August 22, Wasilat said Maryam had been found. The girl-child advocate revealed that Maryam has been training with her father since childhood.

Maryam gets sponsorship for her boxing career

Wasilat added that Maryam's skill, determination and potential were inspiring. She said Maryam will be sponsored in her boxing career and provided the resources she needs to achieve her dream. The commissioner's tweets read in part:

"Earlier today, a viral video of a young girl boxing was brought to my attention.

"So I'm thrilled to announce that we have found Maryam Jimoh a remarkable young talent in the world of boxing. A dedicated and fierce young female boxer from our very own community who has been training with her father since she was a child.

"Her incredible skill, determination, and potential are truly inspiring.

"As the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, I am proud to share that we will be sponsoring Maryam’s boxing career, providing her with the support and resources needed to excel and achieve her dreams. This initiative is part of our commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting sports excellence in Oyo State..."

See the commissioner's tweet below:

People hail the commissioner's announcement

@Waleayeny said:

"Thanks ma, for your support and encouragement. Your gesture will go a long way in reawakening hope and empower youths to visualize bright future. More grace ma!"

@Ademyever1 said:

"Good more reasons I have told you on this TL not to only organise football match for Young people! They are a lot of talents out there! We should prioritize other field too!

"Go on the street and you see a lot of talents wasting!

"Good job on this."

@Irenititemi said:

"Send her abroad with her coach if you want to help her.. Remember your term will finish and an oloriburuku might take over and neglect them...let God use you for them now that you can. God bless."

@opedaydydx5 said:

"This is a good egbon adugbo 😎😏😏😏.

"Grace go with you young girl."

@fob_consult said:

"It is not only the girl that need sponsoring, the man she was sparing too needs your support amidst many other talents on the streets. You people should set up sporting centers where young talents can register and develop their talents. 🙏✅👍"

Small girl shows off her boxing skills

