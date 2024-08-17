Mother Graduates, Makes Child Sign on her White Shirt First, Nigerians Celebrate them
- A Nigerian woman who graduated from school had a wonderful celebration as her child signed on her
- The woman who also wore her child a customised white shirt gave the toddler a marker to scribble on her clothes
- A loud voice behind the camera informed people that the graduate wanted her child's signature to be the first on her shirt
A Nigerian mother who graduated from school celebrated her sign-out day with her only child.
The woman did not allow anyone to sign on her cloth before her child. She said she must be the first.
Graduate and child
A well-wisher's voice behind the camera told everyone what the woman wanted.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
When the baby arrived, she placed a marker in her hand. The child doodled on the woman's clothes with great drama.
Words on the baby's white cloth read:
"Can your mama make you proud."
Watch their video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tehmee said:
"Congratulations, but this one wey u start sha, keep markers away from home bcus all the cloth for us go suffer."
Ibede karo prayed:
"Na so u go sign on her too."
LaddyYOYO said:
"Congrats, I pray u also sign of her shirt someday."
Siri said:
"I’m going back to school you just motivated me."
Surprise Vendor in Ogun state said:
"This is beautiful and emotional. You will eat the fruit of your labour in Jesus name."
Honeywealth said:
"Am recreating this with my baby tiaraoluwanimi by December class of 2024 ijn."
Fullnetwork said:
"This one sweet me, na so you self go sign for your daughter in Jesus name amen."
E said:
"Omo tears of joy, na once tears come out from my eye."
Brianna wood said:
"Women hood is proud of you, may congratulations never stop in your life."
claraonwuka said:
"Why I’m I crying, congratulations my love."
EMMY REX said:
"So emotional, she’s really proud of her daughter, congratulations dear."
Lady signed out with joy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian graduate marked her signing-out day with a joyous celebration, capturing the moment in a viral TikTok video.
Surrounded by friends signing her shirt, she couldn't stop smiling. She also posed for photos next to a car loaded with money gifts, adding to the day's excitement.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.