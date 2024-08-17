A Nigerian woman who graduated from school had a wonderful celebration as her child signed on her

The woman who also wore her child a customised white shirt gave the toddler a marker to scribble on her clothes

A loud voice behind the camera informed people that the graduate wanted her child's signature to be the first on her shirt

A Nigerian mother who graduated from school celebrated her sign-out day with her only child.

The woman did not allow anyone to sign on her cloth before her child. She said she must be the first.

The mother knelt as the child signed on her white shirt. Photo source: @prettyoami

Graduate and child

A well-wisher's voice behind the camera told everyone what the woman wanted.

When the baby arrived, she placed a marker in her hand. The child doodled on the woman's clothes with great drama.

Words on the baby's white cloth read:

"Can your mama make you proud."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tehmee said:

"Congratulations, but this one wey u start sha, keep markers away from home bcus all the cloth for us go suffer."

Ibede karo prayed:

"Na so u go sign on her too."

LaddyYOYO said:

"Congrats, I pray u also sign of her shirt someday."

Siri said:

"I’m going back to school you just motivated me."

Surprise Vendor in Ogun state said:

"This is beautiful and emotional. You will eat the fruit of your labour in Jesus name."

Honeywealth said:

"Am recreating this with my baby tiaraoluwanimi by December class of 2024 ijn."

Fullnetwork said:

"This one sweet me, na so you self go sign for your daughter in Jesus name amen."

E said:

"Omo tears of joy, na once tears come out from my eye."

Brianna wood said:

"Women hood is proud of you, may congratulations never stop in your life."

claraonwuka said:

"Why I’m I crying, congratulations my love."

EMMY REX said:

"So emotional, she’s really proud of her daughter, congratulations dear."

