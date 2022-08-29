A talented little girl has gone viral on social media platforms after showing off her boxing skills in a mindblowing video

The small girl dressed in a hijab, engaged in a friendly boxing competition with a grown man and amazed people with her skills

Social media users have showered praises on the little girl with many people advising her family to invest in her talent

A video of a little girl engaging in a boxing competition with an adult has impressed many netizens.

Dressed in hijab, the little girl tackled a grown man in a boxing competition and her skills amazed people.

Little girl shows off boxing skill Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The short video showed her amazing boxing and defending skills as she smartly avoided being hit by her opponent.

Netizens react to the video

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the talent of the little girl as they penned down suggestions to help her gain prominence.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bcr said:

"I pity any guy that will break her heart, he go collect wotowoto."

Delhayes30 wrote:

"This little one has a bright future in this sports. If they take good care of her and invest in her."

Adahkelvin stated:

"She go just lock door. Give the guy well, ask am, bebe did you say you want to break up? Guy man go say nooooo oooo. Break up as how. Am I mad?"

Schollyglams remarked:

"I love what I see."

Anthony__atua stated:

"U think we look at strength before we breakup?"

Preshyak appealed:

"Please help support her to make it her profession. What I see here is pure talent dedication readiness. She is young and good. Shout out to her family for allowing her on this path and thank to the coach for believing in her. Rip to our dreams that died out of ignorance by our guardians."

Sylvanajohnn reacted:

"I love this. Teach them young. I pity the Ibrahim Wey go say e wan serve her breakfast."

Watch the video below:

Young girl beats boy in boxing game

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female Nigerian kid has shown that when it comes to boxing, she is both the king and queen of the ring.

In a tweet shared by @_Olaitan_ on Twitter, the kid sparred with a boy of her age as they boxed in a ring like professionals. The girl used her longer hands to her advantage over the boy as she got many clear shots at him.

His efforts to parry her blows did not work much. Just when the girl's blow was about to knock him out, the referee called a timeout.

Source: Legit.ng