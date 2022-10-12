A young female boxer identified as Mistura Idowu has narrated how she discovered her passion as a boxer

In a recent interview, the young girl recounted how she was constantly bullied by a tout who lived at her area

In her quest to put an end to the constant bullying, Mistura got into boxing and it soon became her passion

Mistura Idowu is a teenage boxer who is gradually rising to the limelight with her passion for sports.

The talented young boxer has represented Lagos state at a national event and even won gold.

Speaking to Punch about how she started, Mistura recounted how she was bullied by a tout in her street.

According to Mistura, whenever the tout gets angry with someone else, he would call her and transfer the aggression onto her.

Mistura's father is her coach and motivator

Mistura's father on his part said he felt bad whenever his daughter comes home crying because she was bullied.

He said he wanted a strong daughter and being a coach, he decided to train his daughter in boxing as his first female trainee.

Mistura has been winning her fights

The young girl bragged about winning all her fights and bagging gold at a national event held in Lagos.

She also noted that although she still has the accounting profession in mind, boxing will forever remain her passion.

