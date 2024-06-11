A Nigerian husband surprised his wife after she gave birth at a hospital, and the video went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian man astonished his wife with a surprise gift after she delivered their baby in a hospital, and the moment quickly became viral on TikTok.

Still recovering from the rigours of childbirth, she walked slowly outside to discover a car waiting for her.

Husband gifts wife car after childbirth. Photo credit: @heritage0021/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Overcome with joy, she burst into tears. Her husband then presented her with a flower, and she gratefully got into the car, as shared by by @heritage0021.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omotaiwo said:

“Congratulations sisterhood all the single people you will marry the right person.”

Oluwatayo wrote:

“I will keep congratulating others before it gets to my turn.”

Ifedolapo commented:

“I know my future wife is here and she needs data. babe which network.”

Lash/Brows/Nails in benson Ikd:

“Na to carry another woman come d same bed wey we dey sleep b my own push gift while my baby was fighting for his life.”

Adetutuadunniadex:

“Hmmmmmm please does this type of men exit abi this is Nollywood movie? anyway congratulations ooo,if this is real, walahi God bless him leonard justina this man know the value of woman.congratulation my sister.”

12345omolola1:

“Hearty congratulations. Lord i use her as a point of contact for my children too in Jesus name.”

UserZarah:

“Congratulations dearkudos to the men that understand what it means to pass through this journey.”

