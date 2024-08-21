A young Nigerian lady who became successful after going into business for six years has built a house

The successful businesswoman posed in front of her house and walked proudly around its premises

Many Nigerians who wished to be as successful as her "tapped" into her blessing of a new building

A smart Nigerian lady who chose the entrepreneurship path six years ago has succeeded.

The lady showed off the hostel she built to strengthen her source of livelihood.

The woman posed in front of her house in a video. Photo source: @labakeskincare

Source: TikTok

Painted and fenced hostel

She (@labakeskincare) called herself "the latest landlady" as she walked in front of a well-fenced and painted hostel block.

At a point during her video, well wishes gathered in front of the house to celebrate her new success.

The successful businesswoman told people to feel free to "tap" into her blessing.

Lady built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who made it in life remembered her parents and built a beautiful bungalow for them.

After finishing the building with aluminum roofing sheets, she painted the house in a colour that matched the roof.

Source: Legit.ng