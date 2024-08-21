A proud father has caused a stir on social media after taking his first daughter's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result public

According to the Nigerian man, his first daughter celebrated her 16th birthday a few days ago and described her result as a birthday gift from God

Social media users joined the excited father in celebrating the WASSCE performance of his offspring

A Nigerian dad, Prince Solomon, has praised his first daughter, Prince-Solomon Princess Adaugo, over her stellar WASSCE performance.

Prince shared a picture of his 16-year-old daughter and her WASSCE result on Facebook.

The proud dad thanked God, saying there is no better birthday gift from the creator than her 'excellent' WASSCE result. Prince wrote on Facebook:

"Congratulations to my first daughter, Princess Prince-Solomon Adaugo on her excellent waec result, together with her friend. They say birds of a feather, flock together. There is no better birthday gift from God as she just celebrated her 16th birthday few days ago. God we are grateful, cheers to her, more grace daughter of Zion."

Speaking further, he stated that the girl carried his intellectual prowess.

"Congratulations Adaugo, am happy you carry my brilliant brain and you can read for African. God is your strength Ada m."

Princess scored an A1 in general mathematics and many B's, including B2 in economics and physics.

Nigerians praise Princess' performance

