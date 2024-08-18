Man Starts and Completes House with Aluminum Parapets in 5 Months
- A young Nigerian man celebrated and said he spent five months building his multi-million naira mansion
- The used man also invested millions into his roofing alone as he went for one of the expensive materials
- In place of casted parapets, the man went for a cheap aluminum alternative, adding he wanted to save on cost
A young Nigerian man built a big house of flats as his first house in five months.
After his foundation was done, the man showed the moment it was sand-filled for German flooring.
Aluminum parapets
He (@falconsparkle5) spent millions of naira on Gerard's stone-coated roof after he had done parapets on his lintel.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
In his video's comment section, a person asked if his parapets were aluminum because of their appearance.
The young landlord, happy with his achievement, painted his big building white to give it an elegant look.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
PELA asked:
"Bro is that an aluminum parapet?"
He answered:
"Yes sir as i no get money do casted parapet."
legendrichies said:
"Congratulations blood I’m the next line to be congratulated."
Thompson Bliss said:
"I pray I build my my own too congratulations."
Astray said:
"I pray I build my own soon on my land… congratulations."
Your Guy Anetory said:
"I’ve been seeing lots of videos of people building houses since last week, it looks like a sign, congratulations bro."
*Olah*_Rikky said:
"Congratulations. I’ll be next winner soon."
Gifted said:
"Congratulations I will build my own house too."
odogwu dollar said:
"Congratulations, but we're ona dey see this money make dem update men."
Morrison said:
"Congrats bro, this ur house cost you like 60m?"
P’s Beauty Empire said:
"Congratulations will always be your potion."
Nigerian man became young landlord
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group after finishing his building project.
The man captured every construction phase till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.