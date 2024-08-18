A young Nigerian man celebrated and said he spent five months building his multi-million naira mansion

The used man also invested millions into his roofing alone as he went for one of the expensive materials

In place of casted parapets, the man went for a cheap aluminum alternative, adding he wanted to save on cost

A young Nigerian man built a big house of flats as his first house in five months.

After his foundation was done, the man showed the moment it was sand-filled for German flooring.

The man had his house foundation filled before building. Photo source: @falconsparkle5

Source: TikTok

Aluminum parapets

He (@falconsparkle5) spent millions of naira on Gerard's stone-coated roof after he had done parapets on his lintel.

In his video's comment section, a person asked if his parapets were aluminum because of their appearance.

The young landlord, happy with his achievement, painted his big building white to give it an elegant look.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PELA asked:

"Bro is that an aluminum parapet?"

He answered:

"Yes sir as i no get money do casted parapet."

legendrichies said:

"Congratulations blood I’m the next line to be congratulated."

Thompson Bliss said:

"I pray I build my my own too congratulations."

Astray said:

"I pray I build my own soon on my land… congratulations."

Your Guy Anetory said:

"I’ve been seeing lots of videos of people building houses since last week, it looks like a sign, congratulations bro."

*Olah*_Rikky said:

"Congratulations. I’ll be next winner soon."

Gifted said:

"Congratulations I will build my own house too."

odogwu dollar said:

"Congratulations, but we're ona dey see this money make dem update men."

Morrison said:

"Congrats bro, this ur house cost you like 60m?"

P’s Beauty Empire said:

"Congratulations will always be your potion."

Nigerian man became young landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group after finishing his building project.

The man captured every construction phase till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.

Source: Legit.ng