A Nigerian man who built a house and furnished it with millions of naira has made a video about it

The young man used a strong aluminum roofing material for his building and interlocked his whole compound

Young Nigerians in his comment section were amazed by his achievement and hoped to become landlords too

A young Nigerian man who became a landlord as he built his first house has celebrated the project.

Showing people how the project started right from the foundation, he said it was his first house.

The young man installed AC in his house. Photo source: @humblesonn

Building house in Nigeria

After he (@humblesonn) completed the house, the man bought the best pieces of furniture and supervised the purchase of the wood for his roofing.

The man also built a very grand fence. He tiled the entire floor of the house. The landlord interlocked the compound.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mazi Igwe Abuttaco said:

"Congratulations to you brother I be the next to be congratulate as I congratulations to you brother iseee iseee iseee."

Favour okeke said:

"I tap your grace on behalf of my big bro congrats once again."

white star said:

"Tap from your grace bro."

Precious link said:

"Congratulations guy you have made it, it's not easy to build a house, i pray for more money in your account, God will continually bless you."

okonkwo Chukwuka Alex said:

"Congratulations bor, the God that did it for you will do it for me."

Khelly dc said:

"Congrats bro e no easy."

brightfund said:

"Congratulations, I tap in grace lord Jesus Christ."

momma's pet said:

"Congratulation I'm next in line to be congratulated."

MiraMoni said:

"I tap from ur grace so that my people go see me as person."

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a good move for his future as he became a landlord.

The man built a bungalow, spending millions of naira on Gerard's stone-coated roof, among other things.

