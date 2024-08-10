A young Nigerian man who became a landlord shared a video of his beautiful bungalow on TikTok

After completing the building exterior, he invested much into POP and lighting to make sure the home was classy

Many young Nigerians thronged his comment section to pray for the same kind of blessings in their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young Nigerian man celebrated his achievement of building a house and posted about it all online.

The young man showed when he started building the foundation, with a tipper bringing sand to his site.

The man had white sand on his land. Photo source: @beamansouthy

Source: TikTok

House with stone-coated roof

After taking the house to the roofing level, he used stone-coated material to add classiness to the building.

The man (@beamansouthy) installed POP in the building. After finishing the interior design, he danced with his friend to celebrate.

Watch the video below:

More on young people building houses:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MANNY said:

"A billion congrats man."

EVIL PAYMENT said:

"Congratulations bro."

FX PRO said:

"I know I will do it one day I believe, congrats brother."

ChiZzy YOUNG said:

"This one pass c300 and GLK."

Royal101aba said:

"is not easy my brother once again congratulations."

Milla said:

"Congratulations ooo ee go reach everybody."

ayghostpaid01 said:

"I just Dey see houses since midnight I tap from your blessing congratulations."

LTA said:

"God please help me don’t put me to shame."

Soulmateattrction said:

"Congratulations so happy."

ayodeq said:

"I design architectural building plans."

stylezprinz said:

"Congratulations. I claim my own."

Henry said:

"Congratulations."

Another young man started house project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a video to show the moment he started the first stage of his building project.

With cement blocks for his house foundation all around the dug trenches, his pastor prayed for him.

Source: Legit.ng