Young Nigerian Man Builds House, Installs POP, Furnishes Interior to Taste
- A young Nigerian man who became a landlord shared a video of his beautiful bungalow on TikTok
- After completing the building exterior, he invested much into POP and lighting to make sure the home was classy
- Many young Nigerians thronged his comment section to pray for the same kind of blessings in their lives
A young Nigerian man celebrated his achievement of building a house and posted about it all online.
The young man showed when he started building the foundation, with a tipper bringing sand to his site.
House with stone-coated roof
After taking the house to the roofing level, he used stone-coated material to add classiness to the building.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The man (@beamansouthy) installed POP in the building. After finishing the interior design, he danced with his friend to celebrate.
Watch the video below:
More on young people building houses:
- Man Builds First House, Celebrates his Achievement, Buys Classy Furniture, Installs AC
- “You’re Better Than Us”: Smart Lady Builds Small House, Tiles Floor, Moves in Without Ceilings
- Lady Builds House, Decorates Veranda & Pillars With Tiles, Shares Photos of Land Documents
- Young Millionaire Builds House with Cement Blocks, Furnishes Interior, Uses High Roof
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
MANNY said:
"A billion congrats man."
EVIL PAYMENT said:
"Congratulations bro."
FX PRO said:
"I know I will do it one day I believe, congrats brother."
ChiZzy YOUNG said:
"This one pass c300 and GLK."
Royal101aba said:
"is not easy my brother once again congratulations."
Milla said:
"Congratulations ooo ee go reach everybody."
ayghostpaid01 said:
"I just Dey see houses since midnight I tap from your blessing congratulations."
LTA said:
"God please help me don’t put me to shame."
Soulmateattrction said:
"Congratulations so happy."
ayodeq said:
"I design architectural building plans."
stylezprinz said:
"Congratulations. I claim my own."
Henry said:
"Congratulations."
Another young man started house project
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a video to show the moment he started the first stage of his building project.
With cement blocks for his house foundation all around the dug trenches, his pastor prayed for him.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.