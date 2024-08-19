A student who wrote the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination shared his result after WAEC released it

The boy earlier out of school like a university graduate on the day he wrote his last WAEC examination

His result has shown that he passed his exams, getting A1 grades in two out of the nine subjects he registered for

A student who celebrated on the day he completed his WAEC exams has checked the results.

The WAEC result that he posted showed that he took the examination at Government Day Secondary School.

Jamare Abubakar sat for her WASSCE in 2024.

Source: Facebook

On the day he wrote his last paper, the student had signed out of secondary school like university students do.

WAEC result of boy who signed out of secondary school

Jamare Abubakar Jamare, a science student, registered for important subjects such as chemistry and physics.

He shared his WAEC result showing he had A1 in Islamic studies and general mathematics.

He also scored B2 in civic education, B3 in English language, C5 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, C6 in chemistry, C5 in physics and B2 in animal husbandry.

In a post he made on Facebook, Jamare was seen wearing a shirt dotted with a marker showing that people signed congratulatory messages for him.

He was also holding a marker, showing that he may have taken it to school on the day he wrote his last paper.

Reactions as boy shares his WAEC result

Arikenbi Kemisola said:

"Congratulations my dear."

Ajoke Okeyode said:

"Congratulations."

Nigerian boy scores A1 parallel in WAEC

A Nigerian boy has scored A1 in all the nine subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination.

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at the Chrisland High School Ikeja and his result has been spotted as exceptional.

The boy's excellent WAEC result was shared by Alex Onya who indicated that he would be mentored for a possible scholarship.

If he is able to complete the mentorship, he stands a chance to travel abroad for studies as according to Alex Onyia who shared the result.

Alex had said that 19 other students could also be selected if their results were good with A1 throughout.

