A Nigerian girl who wrote her WAEC at Epitome Mode Islamic Schools, Mararaba came out with an outstanding result

Lawal Hauwau Ibrahim registered for technical drawing in WAEC 2024 and she was able to get an A1 in the subject

Hauwau's WAEC result was posted by her school which referred to her as a jewel of academic excellence

A candidate in the 2024 WAEC performed very well in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Lawal Hauwau Ibrahim has been described as a jewel of academic excellence by her school, which posted her WAEC result on Facebook.

The girl scored good grades in WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Epitome Model Islamic School.

Source: Facebook

Hauwau did well in all nine subjects she took in the 2024 WAEC, earning 7As, 2Bs, and one credit.

Nigerian girl's performance in WAEC impresses netizens

A photo of Hauwau's WAEC result was posted on Facebook by Epitome Mode Islamic Schools, Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

The result further shows that she took data processing, geography, civic education, English language, further mathematics, general mathematics, chemistry, physics and technical drawing.

She was able to get A1 data processing, technical drawing, further mathematics, and general mathematics.

Hauwa also got A1 in chemistry and physics. However, she scored C6 in English language, B2 in civic education and B2 in geography.

