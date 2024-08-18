The WAEC result of a smart boy, Ogunleye Emmanuel Ayomiposi, showed he had A1 in subjects like physics and chemistry

Emmanuel earlier wrote UTME a few months ago and had a JAMB score of 327 to position him for university admission

According to the brilliant student, his school and teacher ensured he was well-prepared for his WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result of a Nigerian boy, Ogunleye Emmanuel Ayomiposi, has gathered many reactions online.

A copy of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result showed that the boy had 8 A1s and only a B2 in English.

Emmanuel had 8 distinctions in his WAEC. Photo source: Telnet Schools Akure

Outstanding 2024 WAEC result

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Emmanuel said that he prepared intensively for the exam.

He also praised his teachers and school, , for the effective routines they created for all their students preparing for WAEC. Earlier, he had 327 in UTME.

"First, my reading pattern for WAEC and UTME was simple. The school started reminding us since the summer lesson of SS2 that how out exams were as near as tomorrow..."

WAEC past questions

With the preps and personal reading time, Emmanuel read for about six hours daily to exam well in his UTME and WAEC.

Apart from school lessons, the brilliant boy with eight WAEC distinctions said he had to solve many past questions to help him prepare.

"I had to also solve a lot of past questions. Solving as many years as I can and doing appropriate corrections and revisions."

The brilliant student said that when his WAEC result came out, his dad was the first to announce it after he had checked it.

