Charles performed very well in the 2024 WAEC. Photo credit: GTIC.

His school, the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko shared his WAEC result.

Charles did well in his WAEC, making A1 in seven subjects and B grade in two others.

Spelling bee champion passes WAEC with flying colours

According to the WAEC result, Charles got A1 in animal husbandry, computer studies, chemistry, mathematics, further mathematics, English language and civic education.

Charles, who is the best graduating student in his school also recorded B in biology and physics.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Mr Afolabi Kolawole, the admin officer of GTIC described Charles as an outstanding performer.

He said:

"Charles David was the best graduating student for the year. He was named the best spelling bee champion in Nigeria last year. This is another outstanding performer He has won numerous spelling bee competitions in Nigeria, since his JSS1 days. In fact, he is due to represent Nigeria in an international spelling bee competition in Dubai in October."

According to Mr Afolabi, Charcles is the 2023 national champion of Intercontinental Spelling Bee, 2023 state champion of Intercontinental Spelling Bee, 2023 state champion of Spelling Leaders Competition, 2023 state champion of Nigeria Spelling Bee (senior category), 2023 national champion of Spell and Thrill competition, 2019 state champion of Spell It Battle of Champions among others.

