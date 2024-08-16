A lady has shared a video showing her heartbreaking experience after her boyfriend ended their relationship

According to the student, the young man broke her heart during exam period but she had to keep studying regardless

In a touching video, the lady cried uncontrollably while reading her books at the same time

A trending video shared on TikTok captured the distressing experience of a young lady who faced a painful breakup during her exam period.

Despite her emotional state, she persevered with her studies, and didn't let it stop her from reading.

Heartbroken student cries while studying for exams Photo credit: @temwani505/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares heartwrenching break-up experience

The video, posted by @temwani505 on TikTok, showed the devastated student crying uncontrollably while simultaneously reading her books.

Her emotional state touched netizens as she struggled to come to terms with the end of her relationship.

"POV: He broke your heart during exam season. Gotta keep studying regardless," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail lady's heartbreaking experience

Temwani's determination to continue studying despite her distress touched many online users who consoled her in the comments.

Her TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering massive attention and sympathy, with numerous comments praising her strength and dedication to her studies. Others however found it funny.

@Happy Lion said:

"It was exam season for me, literally my final exam, iono how I graduated y'all be safe though."

@lyne Gisele said:

"Just to end up getting the best results ever. Heartbreak can make you focus."

@Joh said:

"I get you. It’s happened to me too. It was Saturday and I had mechanics for Engineers on Monday. I thank God that I passed."

@Mwaba said:

"I remember my lecture asking me to come back and retake the test because he saw how broken I was bless that man."

@Ms.Ataliah said:

"Heartbreak during exams hits every side of your life reminds you what brought you to college wallahi."

@Jeinajeina said:

"We ended things on a sunday mean why my exam starts on monday omo buh I week later my smile was restored I love my new man."

@Mfundo Khwanoh said:

"My guy broke my heart few weeks before writing my exams and ended up with 1 supp exam."

@excel1 said:

"It happened to me few weeks back had headache cried slept and woke up midnight to read cuz girll I must not have carry over."

@Kyerewaa added:

"Herrr this thing err. It has happened to me before when I was in the exams hall and I didn’t get anything to write I just thank the guy and come back stronger and focus on the rest of my paper."

Watch the video below:

Man breaks up with girlfriend over skincare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady tearfully shared how an organic cream destroyed her face and made her boyfriend break up with her.

The product gave her different colours and spots on her face, and her boyfriend, who didn’t want his friends to laugh at him, broke up with her.

Source: Legit.ng