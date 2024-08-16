A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after signing out of the university

The proud chubby graduate shared photos of herself rocking her white shirt and jeans and gave gratitude to God

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady's academic achievement was celebrated on social media as she marked the end of her university journey.

The plus-sized graduate shared her excitement with netizens on TikTok, expressing gratitude to God for her accomplishment.

Plus-sized female graduate trends online Photo credit: @giftcurise/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Chubby graduate celebrates as she signs out

In a TikTok photo post, the happy graduate identified as @giftcurise shared pictures of herself holding a marker, as she signed out of the university.

She was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, radiating confidence and happiness over her academic feat.

While sharing the post, she used a voice over that advised people to go to school and not stay uneducated.

Reactions trail photos of plus-sized graduate

Her TikTok post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from social media users who were inspired by her achievement.

@silverkays said:

"Omo the first pose be like you wan give person taekwondo."

@Ibrahim said:

"Her boyfriend must go learn how to hug wardrobe."

@NICE said:

"Nor lie oo. How many chair you break for that school."

@TOSKIDDO said:

"Thank God for you many people go lean after school stress but you came out big I love that."

@Al_exa said:

"The picture took soo much time loading. I waited. Congratulations."

@Samkelly said:

"Congratulations dear. May the wider community favor you."

@Spice_cee said:

"Congratulations dear, don’t mind the funny comments it’s just for cruise. My wish is that the labour market will favour you and success shall be your story, Amen. Love ya."

@Preshy said:

"Omo nothing una wan tell me na auchi polytechnic be this buh congratulations dear. More wins."

@Omaojo added:

"Congratulations. I pray you find favor in the sight of God and men."

