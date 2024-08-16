A Nigerian man has shared a touching video of his hardworking mother who has been hustling since day one

While sharing a video of the woman who sells pepper, he prayed for God to crown her efforts with success

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

Netizens have been applauding the tireless efforts of a Nigerian mother who has been working hard to provide for her family.

A touching clip revealed her dedication to her pepper-selling business, which she has been running for years.

Man prays for mother who sells pepper

Source: TikTok

Man prays for Nigeria mum to excel

The woman's son identified as @shakuwirewire1 on TikTok, expressed his admiration for his mother's commitment to her business.

He captioned the post with a heartfelt prayer, asking God to bless her endeavours with success.

According to him, she has been hustling for many years and he wants her to start reaping the fruits of her labour.

"POV: My mother has been hustling right from day 1. God please remember my mother," she said.

Reactions trail video of elderly pepper seller

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of emotional comments from social media users who were inspired by the mother's hardwork.

@Bam Bam said:

"May my mom, our mom, your mom eat the fruit of their labor. They’ll never labor in vain."

@Ability Johnson reacted:

"Nah so my mum take hustle from age 20 till 50 she just died without me giving her anything."

@Big Oz said:

"This is life and we don’t know who to help anymore I know what happened to me the last time I tried to help people I know in my area."

@Mia said:

"My mom sef dey come back all drenched up in cold sometimes. Wake again around 4am pray till 5am. Start another hustle around 7am. God remember even if 2 of my siblings for my parents sake."

@Iñvėštõr Tåkėr said:

"God protect my mom am a hustle too I pray I get money that will change the story before the ending of this year amen."

@Irreplaceable mandi added:

"God remember me and each and everyone of us in my family and my loved ones."

