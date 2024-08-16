A 22-year-old Nigerian content creator, has set a new world record by visiting 150 fast food restaurants in 24 hours

Munachimso Brian Nwana, a 22-year-old content creator and food consultant, has set a new world record by visiting the most fast food restaurants in just 24 hours.

Brian, an alumnus of Pan Atlantic University, visited an impressive 150 different establishments, shattering the previous record of 100, set last year by American YouTuber Airrack.

Before that, the record was held by TikTok stars Nick DiGiovanni and the late Lynn "Lynja" Davis.

Man shatters Guinness World Record in Abuja

While the earlier record attempts took place in New York City, Brian's record-breaking feat happened in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Reflecting on his achievement, Brian said, “New York has clusters of restaurants and a robust public transport system, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging.”

To meet the record’s strict requirements, no private transport is allowed, meaning Brian completed the entire route on foot.

Despite Abuja’s limited public transportation infrastructure, he managed to walk over 25 km (15 miles), starting at Chicken Republic in Gwarinpa and finishing at the fast food chain Kilimanjaro in the city centre.

