Emmanuel Emenike has flaunted his newly built luxury apartments in Owerri as he continues to invest in the Imo State capital

Having made a fortune playing professional football, the former Nigerian striker has delved into businesses from the moment he retired

Sharing a clip showing the white apartments, the former Olympiacos striker confirmed that all is almost set

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike has continued to invest heavily as he flaunted his newly built white mansion in Owerri.

Known as a lover of properties, the former Super Eagles striker born in Otuocha, Anambra State has been focusing on his businesses in the South Eastern region.

This is coming barely months after he inaugurated a 40-bed Emenike Hospital commissioned in Owerri to cater to the health needs of Nigerians.

Emmanuel Emenike is set to launch his white luxury apartments in Owerri. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Gist Reel reports that in 2023, the former Fenerbahce of Turkey striker launched the EE29 Hotel, which is also located in the Imo State capital.

He showed off the newly completed white luxury apartments as the star continued his business adventure in the hospitality sector.

The newly built apartments are yet to be commissioned, but the 37-year-old is excited and has given his followers a glimpse.

Sharing a clip of the white buildings on social media, the former striker wrote:

"EE29 apartment almost done. Owerri Imo State."

Adebayor shows off SEA White House

Emenike's post came hours after Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor posted a video of what he described as the SEA White House.

The former Arsenal star posted a clip of his newly completed mansion and added the caption "building my empire".

He added:

"This house is more than just a building; it’s a testament to hard work and perseverance. Patience is a virtue."

Adebayor is regarded as one of the wealthiest African footballers, having made a fortune playing football in Europe.

What is Emmanuel Emenike's net worth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emmanuel's net worth is alleged to be around $15.8 million.

He began his professional career in South Africa, playing for Mpumalanga Black Aces and Cape Town in the Premier Soccer League.

He then moved to Turkey, where he played for several clubs, including Karabükspor, Fenerbahçe, and Olympiacos.

