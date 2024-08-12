The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has started a formal investigation over the destruction of a Nigerian passport in a video circulated on social media

DCI Kenneth Udo confirmed that the woman in the video has been identified and summoned for further questioning.

Udo reaffirmed the NIS's commitment to enforcing the Immigration Act to protect national security and uphold the dignity and integrity of Nigeria’s legal documents

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on Monday, August 12, that it has initiated a formal investigation following the circulation of a video on social media.

DCI Kenneth Udo, the Service's Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement released in Abuja.

As reported by Legit.ng earlier, the video shows a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The woman and her husband had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and had a misunderstanding.

Furthermore, the woman was heard telling her husband that 'this is Nigeria' as the man-made attempts to pick up the shredded Nigerian passport.

Immigration summons woman

Udo confirmed that the individual in question had been identified and summoned for further questioning, as reported by Vanguard.

Udo explained:

"If the allegations are proven true, her actions would violate Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with penalties outlined in Section 10(h) of the same Act."

As reported by TheCable, Udo, while reassuring commitment of the Immigration Service, said:

"The Nigeria Immigration Service is dedicated to enforcing the Immigration Act to ensure national security and to maintain the dignity and integrity of the nation's legal documents."

