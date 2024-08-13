A Nigerian mother has proudly shared her daughter’s WAEC results, despite a D7 in data processing

The lady, posting on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the full results of her daughter, Ukannah Sarah

Sarah achieved A1s in Financial Accounting and Government, secured Bs in other subjects, but received a lower grade in English language

A Nigerian mother couldn't be prouder of her daughter’s WAEC results, even with a D7 in data processing.

Sharing the results on X (formerly Twitter), she highlighted her daughter, Ukannah Sarah's, impressive achievements, including A1s in Financial Accounting and Government.

Proud mother shows daughter's WAEC result. Photo credit: Nicky Lloyd

Despite a lower grade in English language, Sarah’s strong performance in other subjects earned her praise from her mother. The video was posted by @opsysassy.

She captured the photo thus:

"My daughter waec result is out!oh lord I am grateful! Help me celebrate this!! My daughter is on her way to the university."

See the WAEC result below:

Reactions from people about the WAEC result:

Oyekanmi Of Akute said:

“This is an excellent result, wow, amazing. congrats maam."

Nelly Mike wrote:

“Let her go for occupational health and safety management, I regret not going for this, now am stuck with nebosh IG2. Success to her.”

Opsy kitchen commented:

“I don’t know anything about this.”

Ade Yetunde:

“Proud mum moments. Congratulations sis. Greater heights for her ijn.”

Oshilewe Taiwo:

“This is a very good result wish her the best.”

Smat_Wearz:

“Congratulations, more and more success ahead.”

Joy Akamagwuna

“Congratulations to her, greater heights.”

