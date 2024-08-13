Oyakhamke Christiana, a student at GreatAndy International School in Nigeria, recently shared a screenshot of her impressive WAEC exam results

Oyakhamke Christiana, a bright student from GreatAndy International School in Nigeria, has achieved remarkable success in her recent WAEC examinations.

Proudly sharing her results, Christiana demonstrated her academic excellence with 5 A1s, 2 Bs, and 2 Cs, standing out with a distinction in Mathematics and a solid credit in English Language.

Girl shows her outstanding WAEC result.

Her A1 grades were in subjects such as Marketing, Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Government, and General Mathematics.

Christiana's outstanding performance is a testament to her hard work and commitment, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey. The result was posted by @okpellatv.

Nigerian Student from GreatAndy School Earns 5 A1s in WAEC Exams with Distinction in Maths

Reactions on the brilliant students result

Nnemeka Kennedy said:

“Wow. Congratulations oyakhamhe Christiana. More power to your elbow.”

Godfrey Raphael wrote:

“Congratulations to Great Andy international Academy and his accomplishment... cheers to the students and staff's.”

Adah Chukwunike commented:

“Congratulations to her and hope she can academically stand and defend this.”

Kyle Savage also commented:

“Congrat to her. My kid sis Also have 5 A1 with 3 B2.”

Luke James:

“Congratulations, Girl! If You Want To See More Amazing Scintillating Results Visit Ogute-Oke Secondary School.”

Imoudu Obed:

“Congratulations... If you what to see good result visit Afokpella secondary school.”

Afolabi Enoch:

“Congratulation dear, but I wish you can prove it, it will be very excellent of you.”

John Garuba:

“Congratulations to her as this is impressive.”

