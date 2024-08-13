Nigerian Student from GreatAndy School Earns 5 A1s in WAEC Exams with Distinction in Maths
- Oyakhamke Christiana, a student at GreatAndy International School in Nigeria, recently shared a screenshot of her impressive WAEC exam results
- Christiana excelled across the board, earning 5 A1s, 2 Bs, and 2 Cs, including a distinction in Mathematics and a credit in English Language
- Her top grades include A1s in Marketing, Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Government, and General Mathematics
Oyakhamke Christiana, a bright student from GreatAndy International School in Nigeria, has achieved remarkable success in her recent WAEC examinations.
Proudly sharing her results, Christiana demonstrated her academic excellence with 5 A1s, 2 Bs, and 2 Cs, standing out with a distinction in Mathematics and a solid credit in English Language.
Student gets 5 As in 2024 WAEC
Her A1 grades were in subjects such as Marketing, Christian Religious Studies, Economics, Government, and General Mathematics.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Christiana's outstanding performance is a testament to her hard work and commitment, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey. The result was posted by @okpellatv.
See the results below:
Reactions on the brilliant students result
Nnemeka Kennedy said:
“Wow. Congratulations oyakhamhe Christiana. More power to your elbow.”
Godfrey Raphael wrote:
“Congratulations to Great Andy international Academy and his accomplishment... cheers to the students and staff's.”
Adah Chukwunike commented:
“Congratulations to her and hope she can academically stand and defend this.”
Kyle Savage also commented:
“Congrat to her. My kid sis Also have 5 A1 with 3 B2.”
Luke James:
“Congratulations, Girl! If You Want To See More Amazing Scintillating Results Visit Ogute-Oke Secondary School.”
Imoudu Obed:
“Congratulations... If you what to see good result visit Afokpella secondary school.”
Afolabi Enoch:
“Congratulation dear, but I wish you can prove it, it will be very excellent of you.”
John Garuba:
“Congratulations to her as this is impressive.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl, Abdulganiyu Aisha Opeyemi, has excitedly displayed her 2024 WAEC result.
Student gets straight 9 A's
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian boy who wrote the 2024 WAEC has been singled out for praise because of his performance.
The exceptionally brilliant student came out a good result which has emerged online.
The student, Onwusika Somekenechukwu Ikechukwu took his WAEC examination at Chrisland High School Ikeja.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.