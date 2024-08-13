A Nigerian woman has turned to social media for answers regarding the course her daughter wants to study at the university

She detailed her daughter's West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result and asked if she could still study theatre arts at the university

Mixed reactions trailed the Nigerian woman's question as some people replied her in the affirmative

After seeing her daughter's WAEC result, a bothered mum, Adeniran Abosede Oluwakemi, took to social media to share her worry.

In a Facebook post, Abosede revealed her daughter got an F9 in Yoruba.

Abosede added that her daughter got B2 and B3 in the other subjects.

She asked netizens if her daughter could still be admitted to pursue a degree in theatre arts at the university. Abosede's post read:

"My Daughter Has F9(Yoruba) In Her Waec Result.

"But Have B2&3 in all the remaining subject.

"Can she still went well n for the registration.

"She want to study Theater Art.

"With Aggregate of 111911 in jamb."

Netizens react to the mum's post

Stella Maris said:

"Yes."

Princewill Ogege said:

"What subject?"

Ebenezer Moses Olamide said:

"Which subject ma?"

Adebayo Samuel said:

"Sure, if the subject is not among the major subject for is course."

