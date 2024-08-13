A Nigerian student, Ikeibe Deborah, who recently sat for her WAEC exams in Abuja, has shared her results, quickly garnering attention online

Deborah achieved impressive A1 grades in subjects such as Marketing, Government, and General Mathematics.

However, despite her overall strong performance, her results in Economics, where she failed, and Literature in English, where she scored an E8, appeared to have overshadowed her achievements

Girl shares her WAEC result. For illustartion purposes only. Depicted person not related to the events. Photo credit: 10, 000 hours

Source: UGC

2024 WASSCE results of Nigeria girl emerges

However, her success was somewhat overshadowed by a failing grade in Economics and an E8 in Literature in English, which have become a talking point.

Further checks by Legit.ng, Deborah sat for her exams at Government Secondary School in Mararaba.

Her mixed results have sparked conversations online, highlighting both her strengths and areas for improvement.

See the results here and below:

WAEC result of Deborah Ikiebe

Source: Facebook

Reactions from people about the girl’s result:

Zeeon Boss said:

“You try na.”

Zubaida Abdullahi said:

“Congratulations to you.”

Enger Mimidoo wrote:

“You try.”

Adam Ibrahim:

“So sorry the only problem is literature.”

Boniface Joshua Chibuikem:

“Is not that bad. Congratulations nne.”

Miracle Temmy:

“See u try oo. Congratulation.”

Eskay Digitals:

“You really did a great job.”

Sanni Habeebulahi:

“U try now.”

Henry James:

“How do I check.”

Mirah George:

“Congratulation darling.”

Sefiu Olohun Loba:

“U really tried.”

Source: Legit.ng