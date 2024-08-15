A Catholic priest got the internet buzz after he posted his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificate online

The priest funnily admitted that English language dealt with him in the past and added that the result is why he can't venture into "organic soap or organic cream"

From the WASSCE certificate, the reverend father got A1 in three subjects and a C6 in English language

The WAEC certificate of Nigerian reverend father, Ehioma Emmanuel, popularly known as Fada Mentor, has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a Facebook post, Fada Mentor shared his WAEC certificate years after taking the examination.

The Catholic priest shared his old WAEC certificate on Facebook.

While he covered the year it was taken, from the certificate, Legit.ng observed the priest attended Mater Ecclesiae Seminary, Nguru, Yobe.

The showed he got an A1 in Christian religious knowledge, geography and mathematics, a B2 in Igbo language, a B3 in agricultural science, biology and physics, a C4 in chemistry and a C6 in English language. 's remark on his WAEC certificate read:

"If you see me blo.wing English today, just leave me to deal with it small because it dealt with me in those days.😩

"If you check this result, you will see why I can't go into Organic soap or Organic Cream...even miracle soap sef no fit near me.😂

"But my wonder 🤔 is this my face.

"Who vex me before I took this picture bikonu 😭.

"What a Face!"

See his WAEC certificate below:

The Catholic priest scored A1 in three subjects.

Reactions trail the reverend father's WAEC result

Oge Okoli Ekebere said:

"Beautiful result from a minor seminary.

"From my work experience, such schools don’t aid their students during external examination.

"You were a good science student.

"7 distinctions and 2 credits.

"You’re an intelligent person.

"Congratulations on this beautiful result."

Precious Orjiugo Chidi said:

"The truth is from the first day I followed u until now u have been a wonderful person your result is a product of your hard work weldon sir."

Marycynthia Okoli said:

"I had A1 in my CRK and Geography too and mehn i was so so good in it, i had A1 too in my Food and Nutrition as a foodie and refectorian then if i didn't then e for be my shame oo 😂😂😂."

Elvis Izuchi said:

"This is what is called result not what we have today that non of them can defend."

Emeka Umelo said:

"Nice one Fada Mentor 👍👍.

"Most of those ruling us today can't boldly post their O Level results like this. 😎"

Fada DonBon said:

"Hard earned result.

"Keep making us proud Bro."

Grace Chibueze - Okere said:

"Fada, your posts make me laugh always, which one is die by miracle soap again? 🤣"

The boy's father, Pst Okezie, had shared the result on X, saying Nigeria happened to him a second time. Pst Okezie said they took the risk of the boy, Ofana Nelson, sitting for his mathematics paper on a day declared a sit-at-home in the east.

He appreciated God for Nelson's result and hailed the lad for making him proud. A look at the result Pst Okezie shared, showed Nelson got A1 in civic education, B2 in data processing, agricultural science, chemistry and biology, B3 in mathematics and physics and C4 in economics.

