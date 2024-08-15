A proud Nigerian lady shared her brother Abdullah Abubakar's outstanding academic achievements, revealing that he scored an impressive 318 in the UTME and earned 9 straight As in his WAEC exams

In a celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter), she proudly displayed his full WAEC results, highlighting his exceptional performance in both Mathematics and English Language

Abdullah sat for his WASCCE exams at Kadwell International School, where he achieved distinctions across all subjects

A Nigerian lady proudly celebrated her brother, Abdullah Abubakar, by sharing his remarkable academic achievements.

Abdullah scored an impressive 318 in the UTME and earned straight As in all nine of his WAEC subjects.

Boy gets 9 straight As. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person not related to events. Photo credit: Wilpunt

Source: UGC

Nigerian student 2024 WAEC result

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his full WAEC results, showing off his exceptional performance.

Abdullah, who attended Kadwell International School, excelled in both Mathematics and English Language, securing distinctions in each. The result was posted on HisPrizedJewel, an X handle.

See the results below:

Reactions about the boy’s results:

Abdulrasheed Ajia said:

“This is original, 318 in jamb shows that this result is original not the miracle centers product. Congratulations.”

Hamisu L H (ABBA):

“Ma sha Allah! Congratulations to him and the family. May the Lord protect him, continue to guide him and grant him more success as he proceeds in life. Ameen.”

Moyosore:

“Oh! Wow! That's a show of a genius right there. May Almighty Allah preserve him upon goodness. This exceptional performance needs to be nurtured. Congratulations to him and the family. Barakallahu fihi!”

S.Man:

“Masha Allah...hard work pays indeed.”

Abdullah_Muhd:

“Congratulations to him. I hope the school will grant him scholarship to study in a very good school.”

Privilege Continuation:

“So it is a true saying of Almighty Allah that you get nothing but what you strive for.... Allah this boy deserve this. I'm happy for him. I hope he would be interested in taking medicine and surgery as a course. May Almighty Allah continue to be pleased with him. Barka lahu fil!”

Abduljalal Musa Aliyu:

“Let me tag you, there is this lucrative scholarship I’ve seen for students with all A’s in WAEC.”

Boy clears his result with 4 A1s, 2B

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student from Government Day Secondary School in Nigeria, has finally checked his West African Council Examination, WAEC, results.

Abdullahi was able to score above credit in most of subjects he sat for with 4 A1s in subjects such as Makketing, Government, Civic Education, and Agricultural Science.

After checking the result, Abdullah made a post on Facebook on his result.

Source: Legit.ng