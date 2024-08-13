A Nigerian boy has received accolades from social media users after showing off his impressive WASSCE result

The young boy passed all the subjects he sat for with good grades, acing mathematics and physics with A1

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him over the impressive result

A Nigerian student's outstanding performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has captured attention on social media.

The young scholar achieved exceptional grades in all subjects, notably excelling in mathematics and physics with top-tier A1 scores.

Proud student shows off WASSCE result

The student, jah_pih20 on X, shared a photo of his impressive result on the platform, expressing gratitude to God.

His remarkable grades included A1 in Marketing, Civic Education, Igbo, Mathematics, Physics, and Computer Studies, complemented by B3 grades in English and Biology, and a B2 in Chemistry.

While sharing a photo of his result, the happy student said:

"My WAEC result You guys. Thank God. See my Igbo language grade nah."

Reactions trail student's outstanding WAEC result

His exceptional performance sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and admiration from Nigerians.

Netizens praised the student's dedication, hard work, and academic prowess, with many hailing him as a shining example for his peers.

Hericfash said:

"When Jamb for is out soon please send me an inbox. I will check your WAEC result myself before gifting you the Jamb form."

Kalu 11 asked:

"You just dey write waec keh?"

Debby Dimension said:

"Wow!!!! Congratulations my brother."

Ezeigwe Chidozie said:

"A Science student without Further Mathematics isn't a Science Student."

Themmy Gold said:

"Miracle centre gallour."

Smokie said:

"When you gain admission and have proof of it message me."

Free glory wrote:

"Congratulation and a special congrat on your performance in Igbo language."

Blazer added:

"Congratulations dear. That Igbo language was d only A1 in my result. But I still survived d admission pool into what I wanted."

