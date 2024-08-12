A Nigerian catfish farmer has inspired many with his story of how he picked himself up after a huge business loss

The Akwa Ibom State University lost more than N4 million he invested in his catfish farming business but chose not to give up

He started from scratch with renewed energy, revisited his business plan and found new ways to improve his operation

Reuben Christian, an Akwa Ibom State University graduate, has said he lost over N4 million and almost everything he invested in his catfish farming business but bounced back.

In a Facebook post, the young man showed off his catfish farm and shared his inspiring story.

Reuben Christian lost N4 million invested in his catfish farming business. Photo Credit: Reuben Christian

Source: Facebook

Reuben said he started the catfish farming business in 2022, immediately after his project defense, and poured his heart, time and resources into it.

Reuben restarted his catfish farming business

However, his efforts were futile as the business crashed. A determined Reuben narrated how he picked himself back up and started from scratch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"...Despite the setback, I refused to let it define me. Instead of giving up, I chose to start again, wiser and more determined than ever. I knew that success often comes after failure, and this was just a chapter in my journey, not the end.

"With renewed energy, I revisited my business plan, identified the mistakes I had made, and sought advice from more experienced entrepreneurs. I also found new ways to innovate and improve my operations. Starting from scratch was challenging, but it taught me resilience and the importance of perseverance."

Reuben had a message of hope for anyone facing a similar setback.

"To anyone facing similar challenges, know that setbacks are not the end of the road. They are opportunities to learn, grow, and come back stronger. Don’t give up on your dreams; use the experience to fuel your passion and determination. Your comeback can be even greater than your initial success."

Reuben's story inspired many people.

People hail Reuben Christian

Kelvin Blisz said:

"My major challenge with this business is the market for it, selling out to add new ones is very slow and to impossible."

David Chibueze said:

"Setbacks are step stones to comebacks.

"Good thing you learned from it and came back stronger.

"All the best my brother."

Comr Moses Itaketo said:

"Mhen, I quickly share in your story because I have had some random set backs at my enterprise.

"But, I'm happy you are up and grateful."

Davi Peter said:

"I really need to have a taste 😋.

"Make use am do better seafood Okro soup 😁."

Solomon Moses Ekpo said:

"Challenges and setbacks in business is just a short vacation for you to reflect on your strategies and come up with more better ideas to tackle not only the situation, but progressively advance the business.

"You will always come back very strong Bro."

Sydney Chris said:

"You are a star. Bro.

"All you need to do bring 2kg of fish for me for prayers."

Legit.ng reported that an Auchi Polytechnic graduate had become a successful fish farmer.

University student who started fish farm succeeds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a university student had succeeded in her fish farm business.

The student, Ikeanyi Chinaza, popularly known as the Lagos Farm Girl, said she started learning fish farming from her uncle when she was in her home state of Anambra.

She took the lessons she learned to Lagos, where she has now set up her farm, Miraj Foods and Fishery. The young farmer said fish farming is a lucrative business but requires proper training for those who want to venture into it.

Source: Legit.ng