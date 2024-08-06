A young Nigerian man has shared an inspiring video celebrating the completion of his new building

According to the house owner, it took him six months to erect a two-room apartment because he had little at the time

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section of the post to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's remarkable achievement of building his home has inspired netizens on TikTok.

Despite facing financial constraints, he persevered and completed a two-room apartment in six months.

Man shows off his new building Photo credit: @swizzyjohnson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares transformation of building

The proud homeowner @swizzyjohnson shared his journey on TikTok and documented the transformation from a vacant plot to a fine abode.

The video showcased the progress, from laying the foundation to finishing the second room in just one month.

He attributed his success to his determination and resourcefulness, saying he "kept pushing with the little" he had.

In his words:

"It took me 6 months to build only two rooms. I kept pushing with the little I had. I managed to finish the second one in one month. Congratulations to me and my wife."

Reactions as man shows off two-room apartment

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from social media users.

@AlphaPrince said:

"Nothing gives a woman pride like her Man making her the landlady. Congratulations.Many more exotic buildings coming soon."

@JERRY BOYDnation stated:

"The amount spent on building this 2 roomed house you could have built a very big low budget house."

@KAEISHA said:

"And there's me who's been saving for 6 good years just to buy a plot of land but still I've failed. How do you people make it?? problems are like clothes in my life good enough I have data."

@T-Ritzy stated:

"You can see he still has better plans. he used just a little part of the land and left the rest for the main thing. God bless you and congrat."

@winner baby added:

"Wow wonderful and beautiful big congrats to you more to come."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off his magnificent house

