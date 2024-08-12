A Nigerian bride decided to carve her late father's picture on her flower bouquet since he wasn't present to walk her down the aisle

In a touching video, her bridesmaids broke into tears as the bride walked down the aisle holding the bouquet

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

An emotional moment was captured on video as a Nigerian bride paid a tribute to her late father on her wedding day.

Unable to walk her down the aisle, the bride found a beautiful way to honour her beloved late father's memory.

Nigerian bride honours late father on wedding day Photo credit: @ruthie_willie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady engraves dad's photo on bouquet

The touching scene was shared on TikTok by @ruthie_willie, who posted a video that showed the bride walking down the aisle clutching a stunning bouquet with a carved picture of her late father.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The bridesmaids were visibly moved, breaking into tears as they watched the emotional bride.

Her thoughtful gesture sparked an outpouring of emotion from social media users, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

"The bride had her late dad's picture on her bouquet since he couldn't walk her down the aisle," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as bride pays tribute to dad

The TikTok video touched many viewers who reiterates the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones and finding ways to honour their memory when they are gone.

@Tiara said:

"Una wey get good father dey lucky. Me I’m still thinking about inviting him to my wedding or not."

@Big Baby reacted:

"It's emotional. I will do same to my late dad."

@Classic Cherish said:

"Whether the devil likes it or not my both parent shall be present that day in good health."

@APHRODISIAC VENDOR IN IKORODU said:

"I’m sure doing this with my papa’s picture. That man is my rock and I miss him a lot."

@Abeokuta surprise vendor said:

"I so much miss my dad. May your soul right in peace abiamo to toh."

@Arike said:

"Them no born me well I go cry. God pls strengthen my parents life they’re all I have."

@vicosika wrote:

"My dad decided to die on my laps in February when my date was almost near, its been traumatic since then, had to hold on with it and maybe do that next year after mourning him."

@Mosoba_Remilekun added:

"Me smiling and knowing fully well that I won't be able to do this cuz he d!ed so early and I couldn't get to have is photograph nor see him."

Watch the video below:

Lady praises late father's strong legacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated her late father who hustled hard for his family's wellbeing while he was still alive.

According to the young lady, the mention of her father's name still clears her bills despite the fact that he died three years ago.

Source: Legit.ng