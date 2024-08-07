A little girl was seemingly upset with her mother who carried someone else's baby during a recent outing

In a hilarious video, the toddler stood at a place and gave her mother a stern look as soon as she saw the child with her

Social media users who came across the video dropped funny comments about the little girl's attitude

A video posted on TikTok captured the moment a toddler expressed her displeasure at her mother carrying another baby.

The hilarious clip quickly went viral on the platform and elicited funny comments from several netizens.

Baby jealous as mum carries someone's child

The mother of the baby being carried, @jalynmonique0, said the incident occurred during a recent outing when the toddler, Cali, spotted her mother holding her baby.

Cali's subsequent stern expression and aura of displeasure left everyone at the scene in stitches.

The video showed Cali giving her mother a stern look as she watched her carry the child lovingly in her arms.

"When your mom holds another baby and it's not you. Cali was NOT having it. Them eyes told me to take my baby back," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as baby gives mum side eye

The TikTok video sparked funny comments from netizens on the platform.

@fenmore 69 said:

"This is my youngest granddaughter, mom your baby is to SERIOUS right now so you might want to give that baby back to her mom, and mom please get your baby."

@2minis Man said:

"And she’s trying be sure she’s making the right decision of wanting a brand new mum."

@tony bradley856 said:

"Mom you might be in a little trouble from the look in the lil Princess eyes. be prepared to give lots of hugs and kisses to make up."

@cynthiadimas2 said:

"She lik what in the babyroooo going on in here? I knew it was something because it’s to quiet."

@Anthony Bridges wrote:

"She like I turn my back for one second they why I can't take you nowhere. lol."

@trsullivan8898 added:

"My daughter was 23 months old when I had my son. She said take him back to the hospital."

