A young woman has shared her emotional story on social media after experiencing a transformation in her life

In a trending video, she showed off the beautiful house that her man was building for the family and reminisced about her tough past

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her family

A lady's tale of triumph over life challenges has captured the attention of social media users after she shared her story.

The 26-year-old lady moved from being homeless without a family to call her own to being a landlady.

Lady celebrates building house with her man and child Photo credit: @sandy_jonase/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares emotional transformation story

In a video, the lady identified as @sandy_jonase, showed off the stunning mansion her partner was building for their family.

Reminiscing about her past, she revealed how her current lifestyle was a far cry from her painful past, where she had faced the harsh realities of homelessness and isolation.

In her words:

"Building your dream home with your own family at the age of 26 hits different when there was a time in your life you were homeless and had no family.

"Been in my own bubble lately, just admiring and appreciating Gods grace over my life. I am literally living in my manifestation and prayers from YEARS ago and I have so much faith in my journey ahead!"

Reactions as lady shows off mansion

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users.

@user9697325828602nengiwhite said:

"I still know he will do something positive in my life because with him all things are possible so I'm trusting in him."

@Jade princess said:

"Congratulations."

@nana ama wrote:

"I am 26 no money, no work and any money to establish small business ooooh Lord please help me."

@~oyindamola~ said:

"I tap from your blessing and testimony. Mine is coming soon ijn. Bigger and better by his grace."

@JesusHun said:

"That time in my 30s in a shack with no hope, no stable job, no car, a drop out, no husband, no bf, no talking stage. Tjoo Congratulations."

@FAITH said:

"The caption. Prayers from years ago. Just because I don’t see it now doesn’t mean he hasn’t answered, I just need to wait. Thank you."

@Masego Khos said:

"To God be the glory for what He has done in your lives. May He keep you in perfect peace as you enjoy your answered prayers."

@7410767h added:

"When God has written it for you nothing can change it praise be to him always and forever cause truly he is with us in every moment seen or unseen."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off his magnificent house

