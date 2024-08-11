A Nigerian YouTuber said he heard that Air Peace now flies the London-Lagos route and he decided to fly with the airline

Tayo Aina, the travel vlogger said he bought the Air Peace ticket for N1.6 million to fly from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos

Tayo said the best part of the flight from London Gatwick to Lagos was the food he was served by Air Peace

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina, flew with Air Peace from London to Lagos, and he shared his experience.

Tayo said he decided to patronise Air Peace after hearing so much about the airline's London-Lagos route.

Tayo Aino flew with Air Peace from London Gatwick Airport to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. Photo credit: X/Tayo Aina Films.

Source: Twitter

In a video he posted on X, Tayo said he flew from the London Gatwick Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Cost of Air Peace flight from London Gatwick to Lagos

Tayo said he paid £800 (N1.6 million) for the Air Peace economy class one-way flight ticket to travel with the airline to Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the best part of the Air Peace flight was when food was served and he had to make a choice.

The YouTuber said he chose to eat 'semo' and 'eforiro', noting that the food was so sweet that he wanted another plate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tayo Aina's video

@Timmynaijaa said:

"For whatever reason, it is so much joy watching you do what I love doing most, travelling."

@iam_paulash reacted:

"Tayo you get money, na you no want spend am."

@KrisisKrest said:

"Can you advise all your Naija people all over the world to do the same?"

@maxmansol rreacted:

"The moment they start serving food, it doesn't stop until the plane starts to descend. You will eat orishirishi. Kudos to air peace."

@captainkolade said:

"Thank you Tayo Aina for showing us the world through your eyes. We love you."

Nigerians react to dress code by Air Peace crew

As Air Peace kicked off its Lagos to London direct flight on March 30, many Nigerians expressed their joy.

A video trending on social media showed when an Air Peace crew, led by its boss, Allen Onyema, walked into Gatwick Airport in style.

A Nigerian man who saw the Isiagu used by the crew noted that he was proud of the dress code.

Source: Legit.ng